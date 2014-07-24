BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
July 24 Csr Plc
* Quarterly revenue fell 26 percent to 193.7 million usd
* Quarterly underlying diluted eps 0.13 usd versus 0.18 usd year ago
* We expect q3 revenue to be in range of $200m to $220m
* Expect voice & music to show strong year-on-year quarterly growth during q3 and q4 this year
* Expect core business to return to year-on-year growth during h2 2014 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.