July 24 Csr Plc

* Quarterly revenue fell 26 percent to 193.7 million usd

* Quarterly underlying diluted eps 0.13 usd versus 0.18 usd year ago

* We expect q3 revenue to be in range of $200m to $220m

* Expect voice & music to show strong year-on-year quarterly growth during q3 and q4 this year

* Expect core business to return to year-on-year growth during h2 2014 and 2015