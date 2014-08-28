Aug 28 CSR Plc :

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has received an approach regarding a possible offer for company from Microchip

* Price proposed by Microchip has been rejected and board is considering its options for company

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to terms on which any offer might be made

* Statement is being made by CSR without prior agreement or approval of Microchip Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: