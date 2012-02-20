* Q4 revenue $244.0 mln versus $184.8 mln last yr

* Q4 underlying loss $4.9 mln versus $12.5 mln profit

* Raises dividend, announces $50 mln buyback

LONDON, Feb 20 British chipmaker CSR swung to a loss in the fourth quarter after it halted the development of technology for digital televisions and silicon tuners in order to focus on higher margin platforms.

The Cambridge-based group, which makes GPS, bluetooth and wifi chips, said its new strategy would deliver $130 million of annual cost savings by the end of the second-quarter, and it backed up its confidence in its prospects by announcing a higher dividend and a $50 million share buyback.

Revenue in the quarter rose to $244 million, towards the top of the $230 million to $250 million range it had forecast and up from $184.8 million a year ago, it said, while it posted an underlying operating loss of $4.9 million against a $12.5 million profit.

It proposed a final dividend of $0.071, giving a $0.103 payout for the year, up from a notional $0.098 a year ago.

The company said revenue for the first quarter would be in the range $205 million to $225 million.