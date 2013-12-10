Dec 10 CSR PLC : * Discontinuing investment in camera-on-a-chip (coach) * To increase focus on growth market areas * Expect to reach mid-teens underlying operating profit margin on a quarterly

run-rate by the end of 2014 * Expects to realise approximately $30 million of underlying operating cost

reductions during 2014 * An impairment charge in its 2013 financial year of approximately $90 million * CSR expects its fourth quarter 2013 revenues to be between $200 million to

$210 million * Source text