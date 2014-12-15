(Adds detail, background)
SHANGHAI Dec 15 Chinese trainmaker CSR Corp Ltd
said it won 1.7 billion yuan ($274.84 million) worth
of orders from Argentina, as Chinese rail firms increasingly
flex their muscles overseas.
CSR will provide locomotive products for a railway
renovation project in the South American country, the company
said on its website on Monday.
China has stepped up its focus on railways this year,
spending 590 billion yuan ($95.4 billion) from January to
October on new domestic lines and making a concerted effort to
push its so-called "railroad diplomacy" overseas.
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd signed a $12
billion railway contract in Nigeria in November, the largest
single overseas construction deal won by a Chinese firm.
CSR said it has been supplying trains and other rail
products to Argentina since 2006. In 2013, it won two orders
worth about $1 billion together from the country to supply
inter-city trains.
CSR Corp and its main rival China CNR Corp Ltd
are in merger talks to create a giant able to compete globally
with the likes of Siemens AG and Bombardier Inc
, state media have reported.
Shares in both CSR and China CNR have been suspended since
late October ahead of an official announcement.
($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan)
