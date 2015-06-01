SHANGHAI, June 1 Chinese trainmakers CSR Corp
Ltd and China CNR announced the completion
of their merger on Monday and named Cui Dianguo, the former
chairman of CNR, as the newly formed company's chairman.
The two companies halted trading on May 7 to proceed with
creating the world's biggest rail conglomerate in terms of sales
through a share swap merger.
The swap was completed on May 28 and the companies exchange
business licences on Monday, they said in a statement.
The new company will be called CRRC Corporation Limited and
Xi Guohua, CNR's former president, will become its president,
CRRC said in a separate statement. CSR's former chairman Zheng
Changhong and president Liu Hualong will be CRRC's
vice-chairmen, it added.
The statement did not say when shares in CRRC would resume
trading.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Meg Shen; and Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)