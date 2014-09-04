SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 4 China's top two train
makers, China CNR and CSR, on Thursday
dismissed reports the government was looking to merge the firms
to create a giant that can compete better with foreign rivals.
Chinese newspaper Caixin reported on Tuesday that China's
supervisory body for state-owned companies was looking at a
merger to boost the country's efforts to export its high-speed
rail technology.
In a statement posted on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai
stock exchange websites, state-owned China CNR Corp Ltd
said neither the company nor its controlling
shareholder had submitted any proposals for a merger.
The statement also said that neither had received any notice
from the government in relation to a merger.
Rival train maker CSR Corporation Ltd issued
identical clarifications on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock
exchanges.
Trading of shares in CSR and CNR was suspended following the
newspaper report. Trading will resume on September 5.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Meg Shen in Hong Kong;
editing by David Clarke)