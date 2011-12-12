* Sees saving $60 mln in operating costs annually

* To incur incremental $10 mln of restructuring costs by Q2

* Sees no material impact on 2012 revenue

* Sees Q4 revenue in line with earlier forecast

* Shares rise 9 percent

Dec 12 British chipmaker CSR Plc said it would end its investment in digital television systems-on-a-chip and silicon tuners that would help it in saving $60 million in operating costs annually.

The Cambridge-based company, which makes GPS, bluetooth and wifi chips, said it would focus on areas such as voice and music, automotive infotainment, cameras, document imaging, gaming and bluetooth low energy.

CSR, valued at about $524 million, expects to incur an incremental restructuring cost of $10 million by the end of the second quarter of 2012, but does not see a material impact on revenue in 2012.

The chip industry has hit a slump as demand for consumer gadgets has slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic uncertainties.

CSR said it still expected revenue in the fourth quarter of 2011 to be in the range of $230 million to $250 million.

Shares of the company were up 9 percent at 181.5 pence at 0801 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They lost 9.3 percent of their value since Oct. 26, when the company warned that its fourth-quarter revenue might fall short of market expectations.