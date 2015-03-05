March 5 Csr Plc

* Q4 underlying diluted EPS 0.13 usd versus 0.06 usd year ago

* Q4 revenue of $188.1m (Q4 2013: $208.2m) down 10% year-on-year, as expected reflecting mainly a 75% decline in legacy revenue

* FY underlying earnings per share $0.51, increase of 11%

* FY revenue $774.8m (2013: $960.7m)

* Core business continues to perform well

* On 15 October 2014, CSR and Qualcomm Incorporated announced that an agreement had been reached regarding the terms of arecommended cash offer for the company by Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm:

* It is expected that the scheme will become effective by late summer 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: