UPDATE 2-PPG admits defeat for now in quest to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON Feb 21 CSR PLC : * Auto alert - CSR Plc Q4 revenue 249.2 million usd versus 244 million
usd year ago * Q4 operating profit $15.3M versus $0.6M * Intention to return $50 million via buyback * Expect first quarter revenues to be in the range of $215 million to $235
million
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($18 billion) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.