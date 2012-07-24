* Q2 revenue $266.5 mln (I/B/E/S consensus $254.3 mln

* Q2 underlying diluted EPS $0.09 cents (I/B/E/S consensus $0.06

* Says seeing caution in second-half orders

LONDON, July 24 CSR, the British chipmaker that sold its mobile phone technology to Samsung last week, posted better-than-expected second-quarter results helped by demand for its platforms in audio and automotive.

The Cambridge-based company posted a 37 percent rise in second-quarter revenue to $266.5 million, just exceeding its own guidance, while underlying earnings per share of $0.09, unchanged on a year ago, beat market expectations.

It said order patterns for the second half of the year were more cautious than the first, although it still expected revenue for the full year to be broadly in line with market consensus.

The group last week struck a $310 million deal with Samsung to exit smartphones, where it was losing ground to larger rivals, a move that was well received by shareholders.

The Cambridge-based company said last week it expected third-quarter revenue to be the range $260 million to $265 million.

Analysts were expecting it to report revenue of $254.3 million and earnings per share of $0.06 for the second quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 brokers.