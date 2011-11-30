HONG KONG Nov 30 CST Mining Group Ltd said on Wednesday that a proposed disposal of its interest in the Mina Justa Project in Peru to Glencore International AG had been terminated.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse CST said Glencore had terminated the agreement and that it did not expect the cancellation to adversely impact its existing business or financial position.

CST said it would explore other options in relation to the Mina Justa Project.

Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, said in July that it expected to close its $475 million acquisition of a 70 percent stake in the owner of Peru's Mina Justa copper project in October.