UPDATE 2-Petropavlovsk investors advised to vote against board overhaul
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
HONG KONG Jan 12 CST Mining Group said on Thursday it had hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale of a Peruvian copper project.
CST said in a regulatory filing the potential sale of its interest in the Mina Justa Project in southern Peru would need to be approved by its board and that there was no guarantee a sale would occur. The company will continue to develop the project while it considers its options.
The decision to hire Morgan Stanley comes after a failed bid to sell the stake to Glencore International Plc for $475 mln late last year.
Glencore agreed in June to buy CST Mining's CST Resources unit for $475 million to gain control of Mina Justa. The deal collapsed in November after CST Mining failed to meet necessary conditions of the deal.
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)