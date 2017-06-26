WASHINGTON, June 26 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc on condition that it sell up to 71 gas stations in eight states, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which is based in Canada, said in August that it would buy the smaller CST for some $4.4 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)