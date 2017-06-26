BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce EU approval for Kevzara
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®) (sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union
WASHINGTON, June 26 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc on condition that it sell up to 71 gas stations in eight states, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
Alimentation Couche-Tard, which is based in Canada, said in August that it would buy the smaller CST for some $4.4 billion.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.