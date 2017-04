Voters get their names checked in a voter's lists at a polling station during the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse says exit polls out on Monday showing Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies headed for a majority still reveal a "range of high uncertainty."

The investment bank points out that while national totals are within a relatively narrow range, the state numbers that add up to those totals vary "widely."

"This suggest high measurement error margins," Credit Suisse says.

Actual election results will be out on Friday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)