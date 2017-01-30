(Adds source-based info, changes dateline)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions
with an activist investor over changes to its board and
installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail
operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
CSX executives met last Friday in Atlanta with the activist,
Paul Hilal of Mantle Ridge LP, and Harrison, the outgoing chief
executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, to discuss an
agreement, the person said.
CSX, Mantle Ridge and Harrison could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The parties are discussing Mantle Ridge's request for more
than three CSX board seats, but CSX is said to be unwilling to
hand over that many seats, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mantle Ridge is acquiring a large stake in CSX with the hope
of installing Harrison to improve the company's performance,
people familiar with the matter said last week.
Any push to quickly replace CSX CEO Michael Ward, who plans
to retire in 2019, with Harrison would need to occur before the
company's Feb. 10 deadline to nominate directors for the annual
shareholder meeting in the spring. If the two sides fail to
strike a deal, Hilal may be forced to launch a proxy fight by
nominating a slate of directors who will support Harrison.
Harrison's track record of cutting operating costs and
driving up profitability at the helm of CP and at Canadian
National Railway Co has helped CSX shares surge more
than 30 percent since news of the Mantle Ridge plan surfaced.
Mantle Ridge has raised more than $1 billion for its CSX
stake, Reuters reported earlier this month.
(Additional rporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Nick Zieminski)