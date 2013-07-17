* CSX says crude by rail to East Coast refiners will
continue
* Customers remain committed despite more expensive US crude
* CSX says too early to speculate on regulations post Quebec
disaster
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 17 U.S. East Coast refiners who
receive North Dakota Bakken crude by rail see "no significant
need to change" back to imports because of the narrowed discount
of U.S. crude to London's Brent, a CSX Corp executive
told analysts on Wednesday.
"When we talk to our customers as recently as this week
about that, what they're telling us is they don't see any
significant need to change," said Clarence Gooden, chief
commercial officer for CSX.
East Coast refineries have increasingly tapped Bakken
shipments by rail to replace more expensive imports, but the
discount of U.S. crude to Brent has narrowed from
more than $20 a barrel earlier this year to less than $3 a
barrel.
The narrowed spread shrinks the financial benefit of tapping
that cheaper crude because moving it by rail to the East Coast
can cost $16 a barrel. But refiners, notably PBF Energy,
have invested tens of millions of dollars in offloading
facilities to receive that crude as more efficient pipelines to
move it to the region are lacking and none have been proposed.
And Gooden said refiners have commitments to receive Bakken
crude rather than imports.
"We don't see any change right now in their behaviors as a
result of the narrowing of the spread," he said.
Crude-by-rail shipments in the U.S. and Canada have grown
sharply in light of booming North American crude output and lack
of enough pipeline infrastructure to move it to markets.
Such shipments are under scrutiny in the aftermath of the
disastrous July 6 crash in Quebec, where a runaway train hauling
72 tanker cars of crude careened, derailed and exploded in the
small town of Lac-Megantic. Some 37 bodies have so far been
recovered and more remain missing.
When an analyst asked CSX executives if they expect more
regulations to be imposed in light of the accident, CSX Chief
Executive Michael Ward said it was difficult to speculate as
investigations are ongoing.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is probing the crash,
focusing in part on the number of handbrakes that were set on
the train, which had been parked for the night on a part of the
main line about 8 miles from town.
"I'm hopeful that as they determine the cause of this, if
there's something to be learned to make us safer, we want to
learn from that," Ward said.