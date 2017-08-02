FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 3:49 PM / a day ago

CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CSX Corp said a freight train derailed in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported after the derailment in Hyndman, but the company said trains and shipments would be delayed between Connellsville and Cumberland, Maryland.

"Customers with freight traveling across these lines should expect service disruptions for one week as recovery crews are working to fully restore service through the area and making any infrastructure or equipment repairs that may be necessary, the company said on its website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

