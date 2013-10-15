Oct 15 CSX Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as its non-coal business did well and the railroad increased prices.

CSX, the first of big railroads to report quarterly results, earned $463 million or 46 cents a share, up from $455 million or 44 cents a share, last year.

Revenue came in at $3 billion.

Analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share, on revenue of $2.95 billion.