MOVES-Aldermore Group names business development manager for South UK
April 4 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Steve Halls as business development manager in its invoice finance team.
Oct 15 CSX Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as its non-coal business did well and the railroad increased prices.
CSX, the first of big railroads to report quarterly results, earned $463 million or 46 cents a share, up from $455 million or 44 cents a share, last year.
Revenue came in at $3 billion.
Analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share, on revenue of $2.95 billion.
DUBAI/PARIS, April 4 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a tentative deal to buy at least 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, in the first new business with the U.S. planemaker since U.S. President Donald Trump took office vowing to take a tougher stance towards Iran.
LONDON, April 4 Zinc bounced after touching a three-week low on Tuesday as investors hoped that lacklustre demand would recover in top metals consumer China while copper hit a one-week low.