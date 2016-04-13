CHICAGO, April 13 Executives at CSX Corp said on Wednesday they expected a "mid-to-high single digit" decline in freight volumes at the No. 3 U.S. railroad during the second quarter.

During a conference call with analysts, executives said they expected coal freight volumes to drop 25 percent in 2016 versus the prior year. Cost cutting and productivity gains should result in savings of $250 million throughout the year, they said.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)