* Still expects record 2012 EPS, earnings, operating income
* Utility coal represents 10 pct of CSX volume
* CEO sees "continued progress in economy's recovery"
By Lynn Adler
April 18 Railroad operator CSX Corp on
W ednesday said utility coal is its only business with an
unfavorable second-quarter outlook, and it still expects record
profit for the year and export coal volume near last year's
record high.
The No. 2 U.S. public railroad company reiterated its
estimate for record net earnings, earnings per share and
operating income in 2012. Late on Tuesday, CSX reported
first-quarter revenue and profit that beat forecasts.
CSX executives told analysts on a conference call that the
second-quarter outlook is favorable for businesses accounting
for 58 percent of its volume, stable for business representing
32 percent of its volume, while the remaining 10 percent
reflects soft utility coal.
"We're seeing not busting at the seams but continued
progress in the economy's recovery," Chief Executive Michael
Ward said in an interview.
Utility coal demand sank in first the quarter due to
unusually mild weather and decade-low natural gas prices, and
will be weak again in the second quarter. Coal represents about
30 percent of the company's revenue.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said increased shipments of
merchandise, such as cars, forest products and metals, as well
as increased intermodal volume, more than offset weakness in
coal volume in the first quarter.
If natural gas prices remain depressed and there is a
lasting shift away from domestic utility coal, CSX executives
said contracts with customers would be revisited.
"I can tell you that if this is in fact a secular change in
natural gas, the railroads and the utilities will have to sit
down," Clarence Gooden, CSX's chief marketing officer, said on
the call.
"We've got to be able to resource operations here to some
practical level in order to handle this" as well as a swing up
in demand that could occur if natural gas prices escalate.
Customer cost as well as the levels of workers and
locomotives used most efficiently would need to be reassessed.
"We also need to make sure that they're paying us in effect
to have that capacity there," Ward said. "How that's all going
to be worked out is still in its infancy."
In addition to low natural gas prices, tougher emissions
rules at U.S. power stations will likely force coal companies to
make up for lost domestic customers by exporting more to Asia
where environmental regulations are less stringent, analyst say.
"Although visibility regarding the coal outlook remains
poor, we believe that Q1 2012 performance should help improve
confidence in the EPS outlook and perhaps narrow CSX's valuation
discount versus peers (13.4 percent) and compared to the
company's historical average (25.5 percent)," BMO Capital
Markets wrote in a note.
CSX this year expects to ship coal to be exported at a
volume roughly on par with the record 40 million tons it moved
last year.
Intermodal volume, separately, grew by 9 percent in the
first quarter and is expected to continue to be a profit-driver
due to "highway congestion, fuel prices and driver shortages" in
trucking, Ward said.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be moved from one form of transportation to another,
such as from train to ship.
CSX reported a profit of 43 cents per share for the first
quarter, beating the average Wall Street forecast by 5 cents and
a record for any first quarter.
CSX shares were little changed at $22.40 on the New York
Stock Exchange at midday.