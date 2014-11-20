Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
NEW YORK Nov 20 CSX warned customers on Thursday that a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, may cause deliveries along its main crude oil route to be delayed up to 48 hours.
"Customers with shipments over the high-volume Buffalo line should continue to expect delays up to 48 hours," the company said.
The line serves as the main artery for crude oil deliveries from North Dakota to the U.S. East Coast, including the port at Albany, New York as well as Philadelphia area refineries. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio.