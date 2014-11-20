NEW YORK Nov 20 CSX warned customers on Thursday that a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, may cause deliveries along its main crude oil route to be delayed up to 48 hours.

"Customers with shipments over the high-volume Buffalo line should continue to expect delays up to 48 hours," the company said.

The line serves as the main artery for crude oil deliveries from North Dakota to the U.S. East Coast, including the port at Albany, New York as well as Philadelphia area refineries. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw)