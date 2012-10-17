* Cold winter could push down coal inventories
* CSX margins holding up well: analyst
* Shares down 2.2 pct
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. railroad CSX Corp,
which serves the U.S. East Coast, said it expected continued
soft demand for coal among utilities, a key market for the
company, but shipments should begin to flatten next year as
electricity providers work down their coal inventories.
"Utility coal volume will continue to be challenged by low
gas prices and high utility stockpiles," Clarence Gooden, chief
sales and marketing officer, said on the company's earnings
conference call.
"Although we expect these headwinds to moderate somewhat
through the balance of the year, they will continue well into
2013," Gooden said.
Last year's mild winter cut demand for electricity, plus low
natural gas prices and environmental regulations against coal
all depressed demand, Chief Executive Michael Ward said in an
interview.
"If we see gas prices pick up a little and we get either
cold weather or a hot summer, that would be favorable toward our
coal movements," Ward said.
Utilities will work down their coal inventories over the
course of next year so demand will stabilize, albeit below peak
levels, he predicted.
CSX, which does not give earnings or sales forecasts, relies
on coal shipments for more than a quarter of its revenues. The
Jacksonville, Florida-based company on Tuesday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but its sales were
slightly below Wall Street estimates.
Shares of CSX were down 2.2 percent at $21.15 in afternoon
New York trading, while the wider Dow Jones transportation
average was up slightly. CSX is a component of that
index.
CSX has higher exposure to coal than its peers, reflecting
the railroad's geography, which includes the U.S. Appalachian
coal basin, said Morningstar analyst Keith Schoonmaker. The
company's margins held up well despite weaker volumes, because
CSX has done a good job matching capacity with demand,
controlling how much it spends on crews and fuel, he said.
Railroads including CSX are likely to continue to win market
share from trucks, even in a stagnant economy.
"Railroads have capacity, whereas trucking doesn't have
capacity with (its) perennial driver shortage," Schoonmaker
said.
Besides coal, overall rail volumes are decelerating because
of an uncertain economic outlook, especially around the 'fiscal
cliff' of possible spending cuts in the new year, CEO Ward said.
"Companies are a little more hesitant to expand capacity or
hire people because they're not sure what's going to happen
here," Ward said. "My hope is Congress doesn't ... wait until
the last minute because if they (do) we'll get the negative
effects of (the fiscal cliff) regardless of what they do."