CHICAGO, Sept 9 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
has a "good shot" at hitting its forecast of flat third-quarter
earnings per share versus the same period in 2014, despite coal
freight volumes being down 17 percent on the year, an executive
said on Wednesday.
Speaking to investors at a Cowen & Co transportation
conference in Boston which was webcast, executive vice president
Fredrik Eliasson said third-quarter freight volumes are trending
below the company's expectations and will remain challenging
through the fourth quarter and beyond.
Eliasson said the third-largest U.S. railroad expects
full-year earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits, as
previously forecast.
