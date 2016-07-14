CHICAGO, July 14 U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that its freight volumes should be down in the "mid- to high single digits," driven primarily by weak coal and crude tonnage, and that its earnings for the rest of 2016 will be down versus the previous year.

During a conference call with analysts, executives at the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said the railroad expects full-year 2016 to be down 25 percent and reiterated a previous forecast that its ongoing cost-cutting drive should lead to productivity gains of $350 million. (Reporting By Nick Carey)