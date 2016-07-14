CHICAGO, July 14 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
said on Thursday that its freight volumes should be down in the
"mid- to high single digits," driven primarily by weak coal and
crude tonnage, and that its earnings for the rest of 2016 will
be down versus the previous year.
During a conference call with analysts, executives at the
Jacksonville, Florida-based company said the railroad expects
full-year 2016 to be down 25 percent and reiterated a previous
forecast that its ongoing cost-cutting drive should lead to
productivity gains of $350 million.
