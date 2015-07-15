(Adds CEO comments, background, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 15 CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
railroad, expects to see strong train cargo price growth into
next year, offsetting anticipated declines in coal and crude oil
freight volumes, the company's top executive said on Wednesday.
"We see strong pricing (growth) for the remainder of the
second half (of this year) and into 2016," Chief Executive
Michael Ward told Reuters in a telephone interview.
During the second quarter, the Jacksonville, Florida-based
railroad saw overall pricing growth of 3.5 percent, or 3.9
percent excluding coal. The price increases, productivity gains
and a lower fuel bill helped the company post a 5 percent growth
in profit for the quarter despite a 6 percent drop in revenue.
The company said Wednesday it expects earnings for the third
quarter to be roughly even with the 51 cents per share it posted
for the same quarter in 2014.
Ward said that would come despite an expected 1 percent
decline in overall freight in the third quarter, including 15
percent declines each in coal, crude oil and fracking sand
freight volumes.
The strong U.S. dollar will also continue to affect exports
of coal and steel, he said.
"The strong dollar is hurting anything that's being
exported," Ward said.
The company has also a full-year 2015 outlook of earnings
growth in the mid- to high single digits. Ward said that growth
should come from continued strong pricing growth, network
improvements that reduce the need for more trains and overtime,
plus a continued focus on costs.
CSX has furloughed around 400 conductors and engineers amid
the drop in freight volumes, and Ward said that number could hit
600 in the second half of 2015. He said that as older workers
retire, furloughed workers will be able fill those vacant spots.
In trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, CSX
shares were up 51 cents, or 1.59 percent, at $32.58.
