BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
CHICAGO, July 14 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, beating forecasts as productivity gains and lower fuel prices offset falling revenue.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported a second-quarter net profit of $553 million or 56 cents per share, up nearly 5 percent from $529 million or 53 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of 53 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: