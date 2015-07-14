CHICAGO, July 14 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, beating forecasts as productivity gains and lower fuel prices offset falling revenue.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported a second-quarter net profit of $553 million or 56 cents per share, up nearly 5 percent from $529 million or 53 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of 53 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)