July 16 CSX Corp beat Wall Street's
profit estimates as the U.S. railroad company benefited from
growth in merchandise and intermodal shipments that more than
offset a drop in coal volumes. Its shares were up 2 percent
after the bell.
For the quarter ended June 28, CSX saw intermodal volumes
rise 2 percent, while coal fell 6 percent. The company also
shipped more chemicals, phosphates and fertilizers, minerals and
automotive parts.
Intermodal is the shipping of containers that can be moved
from one form of transport to another, such as from train to
ship.
Investors keep an eye on U.S. rail traffic which is
considered an indicator of economic and manufacturing health
because of the breadth of goods they carry.
CSX, the first of big railroads to report quarterly numbers
for the season, earned 52 cents a share, or $535 million for the
second quarter ended June 28, on revenue of nearly $3.1 billion.
Last year, the company made 49 cents a share, or $512 million.
Wall Street was expecting earnings of 47 cents a share, on
revenue of $3.02 billion, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's operating income came in at $963 million, up
from last year's $943 million. The company also maintained an
operating ratio of around 68.6 percent, despite declining coal
volumes.
Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX closed at $24.64
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading up at
$25.05 after the bell.