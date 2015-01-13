CHICAGO Jan 13 CSX Corp, the
third-largest U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported a higher
quarterly profit that was in line with Wall Street expectations,
driven by growth in several freight classes including intermodal
and coal.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported a net
profit of $491 million, up 15 percent from $426 million a year
earlier.
CSX reported quarterly earnings per share of 49 cents per
share, a near 17 percent increase from the 42 cents per share
posted for the fourth quarter of 2013. Wall Street analysts had
expected earning per share of 49 cents for the quarter.
(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse)