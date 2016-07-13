CHICAGO, July 13 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a lower second-quarter net profit, driven by an overall decline in freight volumes of 9 percent.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company posted net income of $445 million, or 47 cents per share, down nearly 20 percent from $553 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average had expected earnings per share of 44 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Richard Chang)