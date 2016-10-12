(Corrects to say revenue fell in the three months ended Sept. 30, not Oct. 31)

CHICAGO Oct 12 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing an 8 percent drop in revenue and freight volumes, with coal freight down 21 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported third-quarter net income of $455 million or 48 cents per share, down nearly 8 percent from $507 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 45 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Sandra Maler)