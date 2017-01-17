(New throughout, adds details and background)
DETROIT Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
on Tuesday reported a slight dip in quarterly net
profit, in results that met Wall Street analyst expectations,
and said conditions for its business were improving after taking
a hit from low commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar.
CSX reported a slight increase in coal freight volumes in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier after nearly two years of
decline which have pummeled the U.S. railroads. The railroads
have seen volumes of coal, a high-margin business, slump as
utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas. The strong
U.S. dollar had also hurt exports.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported
fourth-quarter net income of $458 million or 49 cents a share,
compared with $466 million or 48 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of 49 cents.
"With business conditions gradually improving and the
ongoing transformation (of CSX)... we will continue to deliver
sustainable shareholder value," chief executive Michael Ward
said in a statement accompanying the earnings release.
CSX reported revenue of $3.04 billion, versus $2.78 billion
a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.89 billion.
The company reported higher freight volumes in most
commodity groups, with coal up 8 percent and automotive
shipments up 11 percent.
The railroad's profit dipped slightly because of higher
costs for labor, materials, fuel and depreciation.
