CHICAGO, April 19 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit because of rising freight volumes across most of the markets it covers and rate increases for its customers.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted first-quarter net profit of $362 million or 39 cents a share, up from $356 million or 37 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Peter Cooney)