CHICAGO Jan 12 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit citing a drop in freight volumes, especially a 32 percent decline in the amount of coal hauled.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported fourth-quarter net income of $466 million or 48 cents per share, down 5 percent from $491 million or 49 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 46 cents.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay)