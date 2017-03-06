BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 CSX Corp said on Monday it named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive.
Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire on Feb. 21.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI