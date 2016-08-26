TAIPEI Aug 26 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has called off its investment in China's CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd, cancelling its second deal in less than one month.

"It's been more than a year since both sides signed the contract ... Both have agreed to end the contracts," CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, said in a statement late on Thursday.

CTBC said last year that it would buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($368.63 million).

Earlier this month it said its subsidiary CTBC Bank would stop acquiring a 51 percent stake in the Malaysian branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. [nL4N1AP46K} ($1 = 31.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)