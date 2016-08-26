BRIEF-Norwegian Property successful placement of new secured bonds
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT
TAIPEI Aug 26 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has called off its investment in China's CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd, cancelling its second deal in less than one month.
"It's been more than a year since both sides signed the contract ... Both have agreed to end the contracts," CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, said in a statement late on Thursday.
CTBC said last year that it would buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($368.63 million).
Earlier this month it said its subsidiary CTBC Bank would stop acquiring a 51 percent stake in the Malaysian branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. [nL4N1AP46K} ($1 = 31.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT
May 18 Royal Mail's annual profit fell by less than expected as tighter cost controls and growth in its European delivery and UK parcel businesses helped offset a continued decline in letters.