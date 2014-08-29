BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
TAIPEI Aug 29 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd said Friday that its insurance unit was taking a 19.99 percent stake in a Chinese life insurer.
CTBC Life, the insurance unit of one of Taiwan's biggest private financial holding groups, will acquire the stake in ABC Life Insurance Co Ltd for 1.71 billion yuan ($278 million), the parent company said in a statement.
CTBC Life will have one board member seat and an independent board member seat, as well as a supervisor seat at the Chinese insurance company, CTBC Financial said. (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year