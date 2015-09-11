(Corrects to show in paragraph 8 that CTBC bought Tokyo Star in
June 2014, not this year)
CEBU, Philippines, Sept 11 Taiwan's CTBC
Financial Holding Co Ltd said on Friday it aims to
boost banking revenue outside its crowded home market, and may
seek acquisitions in member states of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).
CTBC wants overseas banking revenue to make up 50 percent of
overall income in five years, from the 36 percent its 100
overseas branches, offices and subsidiaries globally bring in
now, President Daniel Wu said.
"Asean has been on our radar screen. If we do have a next
overseas acquisition, it could happen in Asean," Wu told Reuters
in Cebu, on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers of
member states of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
Taiwanese lenders have been urged to expand abroad by the
local financial regulator as fragmented competition has led to
tight profit margins. Wu said the top four home-grown banks make
up only 37 percent of the market.
CTBC, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, is
particularly looking for opportunities in Thailand and Malaysia
where there are large Taiwanese manufacturing bases, with
Indonesia and the Philippines also on the list, Wu said.
"If an inorganic opportunity rises, it is on our radar
screen, we will want to expand. It could be any format."
CTBC set up representative offices in Malaysia, Myanmar and
Australia this year and hopes to upgrade them to branches in two
years, Wu said.
The bank has also expanded into Asia's biggest markets. It
agreed to buy the China-incorporated subsidiary of China CITIC
Bank International Ltd in May, and bought Tokyo Star
Bank Ltd in June last year.
It now plans to set up a Japanese desk in the Philippines
where the Taiwanese lender has been operating for 20 years, to
serve a growing number of manufacturers from Japan - one of the
Philippines' top sources of foreign direct investment.
"Hopefully, we can bring more overseas financial services to
Japanese clients here. Some domestic clients go to Japan and
China and this is where we can help," Wu said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)