TAIPEI Aug 18 Taiwanese investor Samuel Yin is hoping to seize control of CTBC Financial Holdings in a move that could form the island's biggest holding company with combined assets of more than T$8 trillion ($258 billion), the Economic Daily and the Commercial Times reported on Thursday.

The Ruentex Group chief intends to raise his stake in CTBC to 30 percent from about 2 percent currently, which could give him control of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer next year, the papers reported citing unnamed sources.

It is the first time Yin's 2 percent stake has been reported. Yin, who also controls Nan Shan Life Insurance, could not be immediately reached for comment.

CTBC representatives were not available to comment. The company released a statement urging Yin to clarify his intentions, without confirming the reports.

Yin's investment firm is now among CTBC's top-five stakeholders, the reports said.

CTBC shares rose as much as 5 percent to a nearly one-year high, while the broader market was flat. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)