TAIPEI, June 2 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd
expects the profit contribution of its overseas
business to hit 50 percent in the next five years from 32
percent at the end of 2015 as earnings from acquisitions
continue to flow in, its president said on Thursday.
CTBC and peer Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd are
leading Taiwanese banks in venturing abroad into markets such as
Southeast Asia, in the face of a slowing domestic economy and
the lowest return on assets among regional banking sectors.
The bank also plans to raise its competitiveness in China
having agreed to buy China CITIC Bank International Ltd
for T$11.67 billion ($358.33 million). That deal will
also involve the target's parent, China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd
, buying 3.8 percent of CTBC.
But CTBC must first combine the operations of its mainland
branches and subsidiary to gain Chinese regulatory approval for
the deal. In the meantime, CTBC and China CITIC Bank have
pledged to maintain the agreement at least until May 2017, CTBC
president Daniel Wu said in an interview.
China CITIC Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
($1 = 32.5680 Taiwan dollars)
