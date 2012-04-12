TORONTO, April 12 Bank of Montreal has
agreed to buy Portland, Oregon-based advisory firm CTC
Consulting LLC to augment its wealth management business
catering to ultra-high net worth clients, the bank said on
Thursday.
BMO, Canada's No. 4 lender, said it will merge CTC with its
Harris myCFO advisory business, which is a segment of the bank's
substantial presence in the U.S. Midwest. Ultra-high net worth
clients generally have a net worth of at least C$10 million ($10
million).
"CTC Consulting's strong client focus aligns perfectly with
BMO and complements our existing ultra-high net worth investment
offering by strengthening our manager research and advisory
capabilities, especially in the area of alternative
investments," said Gilles Ouellette, CEO of BMO's private client
group.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. BMO expects
it to close during the second quarter.