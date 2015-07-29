BRIEF-Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering
MOSCOW, July 29 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said on Wednesday it had postponed the release of its second-quarter earnings results that were due to be released on Wednesday.
The company said it expected to release the results in early August. It said the delay would allow the company, its board of directors and audit committee to finalise the financial statements. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* On Feb 1, DOJ issued notification about possible settlement to ExxonMobil Oil Corp for potential violations of Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery