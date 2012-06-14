June 14 Russian broadcaster CTC Media
said it appointed Boris Podolsky as its CEO, a role he has been
holding on an acting basis since the company's former chief
stepped down in December.
Podolsky, who joined CTC in 2007, said in February he would
invest in programming and that paying dividends was a secondary
priority. He replaces Anton Kudryashov, who stepped down as CEO
on "mutual agreement", according to a press release the company
issued in December.
CTC's shares closed at $8.22 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday. The company, which runs entertainment TV channels
and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet
states, went public in 2006 at a price of $14 per share.
CTC is part-owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group,
and private media company National Media Group, after its
subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group last year.