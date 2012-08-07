* Sees full-year core profit margin at 30 pct
* Narrows target audience for flagship channel
* Q2 OIBDA margin falls to 28.8 pct from 32.3 pct a year ago
* Net profit at $34 mln vs $38.5 mln a year ago
* U.S. listed shares up 9.4 pct
MOSCOW, Aug 7 Russian broadcaster CTC Media
hopes new programmes planned for the autumn, part of a
move to narrow its target TV audience, will reverse a decline in
its share of viewers and help it meet full-year profitability
goals.
CTC stuck to its outlook on Tuesday, despite a decline in
second-quarter earnings and revenue as the group's flagship
entertainment channel saw its average audience share fall to 8.9
percent from 11.1 percent a year ago.
Russia's biggest non-state controlled broadcaster said it
plans to narrow its target audience in response to demands from
advertisers, in an attempt to reverse the fall.
"We hope we will be able to start to demonstrate growth in
our audience share in autumn," Chief Content Officer Viacheslav
Murugov told a press conference on Tuesday.
Its autumn schedule will feature new episodes of popular
sitcoms and series such as "Daddy's Daughters" and "Boarding
School" as well as premieres of new entertainment shows.
"The start of the new TV season failing to improve audience
shares would imply significant risk for our 2012 sales and
profit projections," Urlasib analysts said in a note to clients.
The broadcaster said CTC Network will now target men and
women aged 10 to 45, compared with 6-54 before, to grow its
audience share - a key component in the prices broadcasters set
for advertising.
Chief Executive Boris Podolsky said the company is sticking
to its forecast for 30 percent (margin on the basis of operating
income before depreciation and amortisation) for the full year.
The group's U.S.-listed stock was up 9.4 percent by 1453 GMT
to $8.38.
A fall in CTC Network's viewing share, coupled with
depreciation of the rouble against the dollar resulted in an 8
percent fall in second-quarter revenue to $187.6 million.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) decreased 18 percent to $54.1 million, for an OIBDA
margin of 28.8 percent - down from 32.3 percent a year ago.
The decrease led to an 11 percent slump in net profit to
$34.05 million, the company said.
CTC Media is 37.9 percent owned by Sweden's Modern Times
Group, while Telcrest, part of Russian media holding company
National Media Group, holds 25 percent.