MOSCOW, Aug 7 Russian broadcaster CTC Media hopes new programmes planned for the autumn, part of a move to narrow its target TV audience, will reverse a decline in its share of viewers and help it meet full-year profitability goals.

CTC stuck to its outlook on Tuesday, despite a decline in second-quarter earnings and revenue as the group's flagship entertainment channel saw its average audience share fall to 8.9 percent from 11.1 percent a year ago.

Russia's biggest non-state controlled broadcaster said it plans to narrow its target audience in response to demands from advertisers, in an attempt to reverse the fall.

"We hope we will be able to start to demonstrate growth in our audience share in autumn," Chief Content Officer Viacheslav Murugov told a press conference on Tuesday.

Its autumn schedule will feature new episodes of popular sitcoms and series such as "Daddy's Daughters" and "Boarding School" as well as premieres of new entertainment shows.

"The start of the new TV season failing to improve audience shares would imply significant risk for our 2012 sales and profit projections," Urlasib analysts said in a note to clients.

The broadcaster said CTC Network will now target men and women aged 10 to 45, compared with 6-54 before, to grow its audience share - a key component in the prices broadcasters set for advertising.

Chief Executive Boris Podolsky said the company is sticking to its forecast for 30 percent (margin on the basis of operating income before depreciation and amortisation) for the full year.

The group's U.S.-listed stock was up 9.4 percent by 1453 GMT to $8.38.

A fall in CTC Network's viewing share, coupled with depreciation of the rouble against the dollar resulted in an 8 percent fall in second-quarter revenue to $187.6 million.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) decreased 18 percent to $54.1 million, for an OIBDA margin of 28.8 percent - down from 32.3 percent a year ago.

The decrease led to an 11 percent slump in net profit to $34.05 million, the company said.

CTC Media is 37.9 percent owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group, while Telcrest, part of Russian media holding company National Media Group, holds 25 percent.