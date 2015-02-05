BEIJING Feb 5 Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook
group, owner of the world's biggest jewellery company, is making
an unlikely foray into China's oil trading business, according
to several traders recruited by the group.
China's state-controlled oil sector is subject to heavy
restrictions, but independent companies are expecting Beijing to
lift at least some of the barriers this year, and
family-controlled Chow Tai Fook has already prepared the ground
to take advantage of the opportunities.
The group, which also has a large property business, set up
Chow Tai Fook Energy Co. Ltd last July, the traders said, and
Gao Jianfeng, a former trading manager for Chinese oil and gas
giant Sinopec Corp, said he had been appointed as its
president.
The company traders said the jewellery maker had been
looking at diversifying into the oil business for some time, but
the decision to launch a trading operation may have been
prompted by a slowdown in its core activities.
Its China-centric Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
business, which has a market value of around HK$102 billion ($13
billion), posted a 10 percent drop in sales in its most recent
quarter and is expecting the current quarter to be weak,
too.
A slowing Chinese real estate market has also clipped cash
flow for its property arm, New World Development,
worth just over HK$83 billion.
The company is not alone in gearing up for the opening up of
China's oil markets; traders told Reuters this week that CEFC
China Energy, a small chemicals and fuel company, is also
beefing up its oil business in readiness.
Like CEFC, Chow Tai Fook could be looking to obtain a permit
from Beijing authorities to import crude oil into China, senior
China-based oil traders said, though the fact it does not own
oil and gas producing assets could prove an obstacle.
In the meantime, it could start by acting as a regional
trader or a supplier in China, they said.
Company traders said Chow Tai Fook Energy has already opened
a Beijing operation, led by Zhou Xuan, another former Sinopec
trader. The company has also registered a Singapore operation,
led by James Goh, a seasoned Singapore-based crude oil trader
formerly with Astra Transcor Petroleum.
Goh and Zhou confirmed their appointments.
It will soon set up London and Houston outlets.
Beijing hopes market-based reforms will make the energy
sector more efficient, and the involvement of independents would
also help make a success of its launch of oil futures in
Shanghai.
Henry Cheng Kar Shun, head of the family's business
interests, is a member of the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference (CPCCC), an advisory body to parliament.
His office declined to comment on this story.
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Clare
Baldwin in Hong Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)