Jan 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
, China's top jewellery retailer by market value, said
on Friday it expects to close five to six shops in Hong Kong
this fiscal year ending March, as the city grapples with a
slowdown in tourism.
Managing Director Kent Wong also said on a telephone
conference call that the former British colony remains a
challenging business environment due to the strong Hong Kong
dollar, which is pegged to the greenback.
The company said its overall retail sales fell 11 percent in
value terms for the three months ended in December, as compared
to a 10 percent drop in the same period a year ago.
