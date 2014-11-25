(Corrects gold products sales figure to billion from million in the seventh paragraph)

By Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG, Nov 25 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, on Tuesday said weak gold products sales led to a 23 percent drop in half-year profit.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier and Tiffany & Co, reported net profit of HK$2.69 billion ($347 million) for April-September. That compared with profit nearly doubling to HK$3.51 billion in the same period a year earlier thanks to a surge in gold demand after prices plunged.

The outlook for Chow Tai Fook, a well-known brand in mainland China, has been clouded by more than two months of protests Hong Kong that have paralysed parts of the Asian financial centre and starved retailers of customers.

The protests have also scared off tourists from mainland China, sapping demand for gold. Chinese buying typically tends to pick up when prices of the precious metal fall, but demand failed to match industry expectations when prices fell to a four-and-a-half-year low this month.

"While we believe that the negative impact brought forth by the recent demonstrations (that) happened in Hong Kong should be temporary, we strive to extend our customer reach and improve our customers' shopping experience to cope with the challenges ahead," the company said in a statement.

Revenue for April-September fell 22 percent year-on-year to HK$29.3 billion. Overall same-store sales fell 31 percent. China same-store sales fell 20 percent and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan same-store sales dropped 41 percent.

Sales of gold products fell 41 percent to HK$14.5 billion.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook closed 0.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark index.

Earlier this month, Chow Tai Fook said Hong Kong same-store sales for October dropped 24 percent from a year earlier because of the protests that drew 100,000 people on to the streets at their peak.

Protest numbers have dwindled to a few hundred scattered across two main demonstration sites where barricades erected by activists continue to disrupt traffic near key shopping areas.

Luxury retailers are also feeling the heat from Beijing's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has seen many Chinese visitors curb lavish spending in the city.

Hong Kong accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury sales, or 4 percent of the worldwide total, according to estimates from Bernstein Research

Hong Kong accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury sales, or 4 percent of the worldwide total, according to estimates from Bernstein Research

Hong Kong's retail sector relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors, who contributed around one-third of the city's retail sales in 2013, according to Credit Suisse. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar)