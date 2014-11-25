HONG KONG Nov 25 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market
value, said on Tuesday weak gold products sales contributed to a
23 percent fall in half-year profit, and that protests in Hong
Kong posed a challenge.
The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier
and Tiffany & Co, reported net profit of HK$2.69 billion
($347 million) for April-September. That compared with profit
nearly doubling to HK$3.51 billion in the same period a year
earlier thanks to a surge in gold demand after prices plunged.
Analysts have said slower growth in mainland Chinese
travellers to Hong Kong and ongoing pro-democracy protests had
prompted concern over the outlook for retailers and retail
property owners in the Asian financial centre.
Hong Kong's retail sector relies heavily on mainland Chinese
visitors, who contributed around one-third of the city's retail
sales in 2013, according to Credit Suisse.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)