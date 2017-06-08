HONG KONG, June 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, on
Thursday reported a 3.9 percent rise in profit, buoyed by sales
rebound in the second half of the year as consumer sentiment
improved.
Net profit increased to HK$3.06 billion ($392.5 million) for
the year ended in March, from HK$2.94 billion profit a year ago,
ending two consecutive years of decline. That matched HK$3.1
billion forecast by SmartEstimate.
Revenue for the 12-month period slipped 9.4 percent to
HK$51.25 billion from HK$56.59 billion in the same period last
year.
Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China
fell 5.2 percent for the year, while that in Hong Kong and Macau
plunged 12.4 percent.
($1 = 7.7961 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)