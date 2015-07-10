HONG KONG, July 10 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market
value, posted its smallest quarterly decline in retail sales
since January-to-March last year as consumer sentiment showed
signs of stabilising.
Retail sales fell 6 percent by value in the three months
ended in June from a year earlier, Chow Tai Fook said late
Thursday. Retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau dropped 16 percent
while sales in China were flat.
Hong Kong's retail sector has been hammered by slowing
mainland tourist arrivals, tighter visa rules on residents from
neighbouring Shenzhen and lower mainland import taxes on some
goods.
Street protests linked to unpopular electoral reforms also
dampened sales. Tensions appeared to have eased after the city's
legislature last month vetoed the Beijing-backed electoral
reform package.
On Friday, shares in Chow Tai Fook rose 2.9 percent in early
Hong Kong trading, beating the wider index.
Data last week showed sales of jewellery, watches and clocks
in Hong Kong fell 14.9 percent by value in May, less than the
19.5 percent drop in April. Overall retail sales fell just 0.1
percent in May.
Chow Tai Fook's same store sales dropped 15 percent, with
those in Hong Kong and Macau down 24 percent and mainland China
7 percent lower.
It opened a net 13 point of sales (POS) during the quarter,
expanding the network to a total of 2,270 POS.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ryan Woo)